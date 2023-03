Kenyan police said Tuesday they had arrested 238 people during a day of violent protests over the surging cost of living that also saw 31 police officers injured.

AFP

The arrests and casualties occurred on Monday in the capital Nairobi and the west of the country, an opposition stronghold, the inspector general of police Japhet Koome said in a statement.