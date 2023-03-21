IMF board confirms US$2.9 billion Sri Lanka loan package

Reuters

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a US$2.9 billion loan package for Sri Lanka on Monday, almost a year after the country defaulted on its foreign debt amid a deep economic crisis.

The vote by the Fund's executive board – first announced by Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe – clears the way for the release of funds and kicks off a four-year program designed to shore up the Sri Lankan economy. It comes shortly after China, the country's largest bilateral creditor, agreed to restructure its loans to the South Asian country.