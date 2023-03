Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday, Japanese media reported, after the foreign ministry announced he was headed on a surprise trip to Ukraine.

Public broadcaster NHK said Kishida "could be seen getting off a train at a station in the centre of Kyiv", where he is expected to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky.