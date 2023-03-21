Highlights of Xi-Putin meeting in Moscow

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, had an in-depth and candid exchange here Monday on China-Russia relations and issues of mutual interest.

The following are some of the highlights of their in-person meeting at the Kremlin on Xi's arrival in Moscow.

Historical logic for China-Russia ties

President Xi stressed that there is a profound historical logic for the China-Russia relationship to reach where it is today.



China and Russia are each other's biggest neighbor and comprehensive strategic partners of coordination. Both countries see their relationship as a high priority in their overall diplomacy and policy on external affairs, he said.

Strengthen strategic coordination

China is firm in keeping to the general direction of strengthening strategic coordination with Russia, Xi said, adding that both China and Russia are committed to realizing national development and rejuvenation, supporting world multi-polarity, and working for greater democracy in international relations.



Xi said the two countries should further deepen practical cooperation in various fields and strengthen coordination and collaboration on multilateral platforms such as the UN to boost their respective national development and rejuvenation and be a bulwark for world peace and stability.

President Putin said with concerted efforts by both sides, Russia-China relations in recent years have delivered fruitful results in various areas, adding that Russia stands ready to continue to deepen bilateral practical cooperation, step up communication and collaboration in international affairs, and promote world multi-polarity and greater democracy in international relations.

Promote political settlement of the Ukraine issue

Xi stressed that, on the Ukraine issue, voices for peace and rationality are building. Most countries support easing tensions, stand for peace talks, and are against adding fuel to the fire. A review of history shows that conflicts in the end have to be settled through dialogue and negotiation.



China believes that the more difficulties there are, the greater the need to keep space for peace. The more acute the problem is, the more important it is not to give up efforts for dialogue. China will continue to play a constructive role in promoting the political settlement of the Ukraine issue, said Xi.

Putin said that Russia appreciates China for consistently upholding an impartial, objective, and balanced position and standing for fairness and justice on major international issues. Russia has carefully studied China's position paper on the political settlement of the Ukraine issue and is open to talks for peace. Russia welcomes China to play a constructive role in this regard.