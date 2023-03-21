Thailand to hold general election on May 14

Thailand plans to hold a general election on May 14, the country's Election Commission announced on Tuesday, a day after the House of Representatives was dissolved.

Reuters

Political parties must submit their prime ministerial nominees between April 4 and April 7, Election Commission Chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong told a news conference.

In a statement, the Election Commission also announced the application schedule for 500 House of Representatives candidates.

Under the two-ballot system, more than 52 million eligible voters will elect 500 members of the House of Representatives.

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua on Monday endorsed a decree to dissolve the House of Representatives which was formed after the 2019 general election, with a four-year term scheduled to end on March 23.