﻿
News / World

Thailand to hold general election on May 14

Xinhua
  20:24 UTC+8, 2023-03-21       0
Thailand plans to hold a general election on May 14, the country's Election Commission announced on Tuesday, a day after the House of Representatives was dissolved.
Xinhua
  20:24 UTC+8, 2023-03-21       0
Thailand to hold general election on May 14
Reuters

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (centre) poses with members of the media after Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has endorsed a decree to dissolve parliament, at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, March 20.

Thailand plans to hold a general election on May 14, the country's Election Commission announced on Tuesday, a day after the House of Representatives was dissolved.

Political parties must submit their prime ministerial nominees between April 4 and April 7, Election Commission Chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong told a news conference.

In a statement, the Election Commission also announced the application schedule for 500 House of Representatives candidates.

Under the two-ballot system, more than 52 million eligible voters will elect 500 members of the House of Representatives.

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua on Monday endorsed a decree to dissolve the House of Representatives which was formed after the 2019 general election, with a four-year term scheduled to end on March 23.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     