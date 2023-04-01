Russia to step up cooperation with China: Foreign Policy Concept

Russia aims to further strengthen its comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with China, Russia's new Foreign Policy Concept said on Friday.

Russia prioritizes the development of mutually beneficial cooperation with China in all areas, providing mutual assistance and strengthening coordination in the international arena to ensure security, stability, and sustainable development at the global and regional levels, the document said.

In addition, Russia strives to improve the infrastructure of an international transport corridor connecting Europe with western China and develop the Russia-Mongolia-China economic corridor, it said.

The Foreign Policy Concept was approved by President Vladimir Putin in a decree signed on Friday to replace the 2016 version. The document came into force immediately.