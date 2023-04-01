﻿
2 more bodies found along Canada-U.S. border, bringing total deaths to 8

Canadian police said Friday afternoon two additional bodies have been recovered from waters along the Canada-U.S. border after six bodies were discovered there on Thursday.
The eight people whose bodies were found and recovered in Akwesasne, Canada, from the St. Lawrence River consisted of two families of Romanian and Indian origins who were likely trying to enter the United States, police said in a news conference.

The bodies included those of two children under the age of three, both being Canadian citizens of Romanian origin.

Police said that they would not speculate on the cause of the deaths, which will be determined by a coroner.

A 30-year-old local man remains missing. Akwesasne police said they are continuing to search the waterways for him.

Akwesasne is a Mohawk community about 120 km west of Montreal that straddles the Canada-U.S. border and occupies territory in Ontario, Quebec and New York State.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
