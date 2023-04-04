﻿
News / World

One dead, 30 injured in train accident in Netherlands

Xinhua
  17:47 UTC+8, 2023-04-04       0
At least one person was killed and 30 were injured after a passenger train derailed on Tuesday morning in Voorschoten, Holland, following a collision with a construction crane.
Xinhua
  17:47 UTC+8, 2023-04-04       0
One dead, 30 injured in train accident in Netherlands
Reuters

A view of the site where a passenger train derailed in Voorschoten, Netherlands April 4.

At least one person was killed and 30 were injured after a passenger train derailed on Tuesday morning in Voorschoten, a small town in the western Dutch province of South Holland following a collision with a construction crane.

The accident occurred around 3:25am local time (0225 GMT) Tuesday, according to a regional safety board. At least 50 passengers were on the train traveling from Leiden to The Hague in South Holland.

It is yet unclear how the accident happened. The front carriage of the night train landed in a pasture next to the track after the accident.

Those injured were treated on-site and people with serious injuries have been taken to the hospital. The rest of the passengers were evacuated.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     