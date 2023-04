Finland on Tuesday became the 31st member of NATO, wrapping up its historic strategic shift with the deposit of its accession documents to the alliance.

Reuters

"With the receipt of this instrument of accession, we can now declare that Finland is the 31st member of the North Atlantic Treaty," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the official keeper of the treaty, said.