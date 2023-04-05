﻿
Israeli police clash with Palestinian worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque

There were injuries during the clashes that broke out in the mosque and some other neighborhoods in the old city, according to media reports.
Israeli police raided Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City and clashed with dozens of Palestinian worshippers on Tuesday night after the latter barricaded themselves in the mosque ahead of the eve of Passover, Israel Radio reported.

There were injuries during the clashes that broke out in the mosque and some other neighborhoods in the old city, according to media reports.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesman of the Palestinian presidency, on Wednesday warned against the Israeli violations in the mosque in a press statement, saying that "the Israeli occupation authorities" crossing the red lines in the holy places would lead to a big explosion in the entire region.

Israeli police said in a statement that dozens of young adults armed with sticks, stones, and fireworks barricaded themselves in the mosque earlier in the evening to start a violent disturbance.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem in 1967 Six-Day War. The Palestinians have been seeking to establish an independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

