﻿
News / World

Guinness certifies deepest fish found by Japan-Australia team

Xinhua
  13:24 UTC+8, 2023-04-05       0
At a depth of over 8 kilometers underwater, a fish filmed by a team of researchers has been certified by Guinness World Records as the deepest fish in the ocean to be observed.
Xinhua
  13:24 UTC+8, 2023-04-05       0

At a depth of more than 8 kilometers underwater, a fish filmed by a team of researchers from Japan and Australia has been certified by Guinness World Records as the deepest fish in the ocean to be observed.

Scientists mainly from the Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology and the University of Western Australia in last August filmed the unknown snailfish species of the genus Pseudoliparis at a depth of 8,336 meters, near the bottom of the Izu-Ogasawara Trench off southern Japan in the western Pacific.

Hiroshi Kitazato and co-researchers from the Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology received their Guinness certificate on Tuesday.

According to the joint scientific expedition, the observation was made 158 meters deeper than the previous record of 8,178 meters in the Mariana Trench, where living fish were confirmed in 2017.

Kitazato stressed the significance of having filmed fish at such a depth and expressed hope of finding fish even deeper in the ocean.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     