Guinness certifies deepest fish found by Japan-Australia team

At a depth of more than 8 kilometers underwater, a fish filmed by a team of researchers from Japan and Australia has been certified by Guinness World Records as the deepest fish in the ocean to be observed.

Scientists mainly from the Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology and the University of Western Australia in last August filmed the unknown snailfish species of the genus Pseudoliparis at a depth of 8,336 meters, near the bottom of the Izu-Ogasawara Trench off southern Japan in the western Pacific.

Hiroshi Kitazato and co-researchers from the Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology received their Guinness certificate on Tuesday.

According to the joint scientific expedition, the observation was made 158 meters deeper than the previous record of 8,178 meters in the Mariana Trench, where living fish were confirmed in 2017.

Kitazato stressed the significance of having filmed fish at such a depth and expressed hope of finding fish even deeper in the ocean.