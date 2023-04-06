﻿
Husband of ex-Scottish leader Sturgeon quizzed by police in SNP funding probe

Reuters
  16:54 UTC+8, 2023-04-06
Nicola Sturgeon's husband was briefly arrested by police on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the funding of the Scottish National Party.
Reuters
  16:54 UTC+8, 2023-04-06       0
Husband of ex-Scottish leader Sturgeon quizzed by police in SNP funding probe
Reuters

A police officer stands outside the house of former SNP Chief Executive and former Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell, in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, April 5.

The husband of former Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon was held by police on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the funding of the governing pro-independence Scottish National Party before later being released without charge.

Police Scotland said a 58-year-old man had been arrested at 0645 GMT and questioned by detectives before being released pending further investigation more than 11 hours later.

Its officers also carried out searches at a number of addresses linked to the investigation.

Peter Murrell, 58, who stood down as the SNP's chief executive last month, was taken into police custody on Wednesday morning, according to a party official who asked not to be named.

A marked police van was parked outside the couple's home in Glasgow, which was sealed off with blue and white police tape. A blue tent was also put up outside.

"A 58-year-old man who was arrested as a suspect earlier today ... has been released without charge pending further investigation," the force said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Sturgeon said it would not be appropriate to comment on a live police investigation.

"Nicola Sturgeon had no prior knowledge of Police Scotland's action or intentions. Ms Sturgeon will fully cooperate with Police Scotland if required however at this time no such request has been made," the spokesperson said

The police investigation is looking at what happened to more than 600,000 pounds (US$750,000) raised by Scottish independence campaigners in 2017, which was supposed to have been ring-fenced but may have been used for other purposes.

The party's accounts published by the Electoral Commission, the independent watchdog, showed that at the end of 2018, the party had about 411,000 pounds in cash or cash equivalents.

The SNP said it would not be appropriate to comment on any active police investigation but it has been cooperating with it.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Top ﻿
     