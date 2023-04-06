﻿
Coronation roles for Prince George, Camilla's grandchildren, says Buckingham Palace

King Charles's grandson Prince George and the grandchildren of the Queen Consort Camilla will play major roles in the coronation of the British monarch next month.
Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, visit Talbot Yard Food Court in Yorkshire, Britain, on April 5.

Anti-monarchy protestors hold signs as they demonstrate near the York Minster in York, Britain, April 6.

King Charles's grandson Prince George and the grandchildren of the Queen Consort Camilla will play major roles in the coronation of the British monarch next month, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Tuesday.

George, 9, the eldest son of the heir to the throne Prince William, will be one of the king's four pages of honour who will accompany him at the grand ceremony on May 6, and join the procession through the nave of London's Westminster Abbey.

"We're all very excited about Prince George's role in the coronation, it will be an incredibly special moment," a Kensington Palace spokesperson said.

Camilla's four pages will be made up of her grandchildren Freddy Parker Bowles, and Gus and Louis Lopes, as well as her great-nephew Arthur Elliot.

British newspapers had previously reported that the queen consort wanted her grandchildren to play significant roles, even though their parents are the children from her marriage to her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.

The announcement comes as the Palace also released details of the invitation to "The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla" which will be sent out to the more than 2,000 coronation guests, along with a new photograph of the couple.

The description on the invitation is the first time that Charles's second wife has been officially referred to as "Queen Camilla".

Her status was only made clear in February last year when the late Queen Elizabeth said on the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne that she wanted Camilla to be known as queen consort when Charles became king.

The Palace also said the invitation's artwork, designed by heraldic artist Andrew Jamieson, was handpainted in watercolour and gouache and features a motif of the Green Man - an ancient figure from British folklore.

Flowers on the invitation, which will be made from recycled card, will appear in groupings of three - a nod to the king being the third monarch to be called Charles - and it will also feature a lion, a unicorn and a boar, taken from the royal couple's coats of arms.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Zhu Qing
