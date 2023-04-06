Saudi Arabia, Iran top envoys meet in Beijing

Saudi Arabia and Iran's top envoys met in Beijing, the first official meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries in more than seven years.

China Central Television

Saudi Arabia and Iran's top envoys met in Beijing on Thursday, the first official meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries in more than seven years, China Central Television reported.



The two countries resumed relations, announced last month, and the arrangements for the exchange of ambassadors will be discussed in meetings.

China, Saudi Arabia and Iran reached an agreement and issued a Joint Trilateral Statement in March. Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to adhere to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, resolve the disagreements between them through dialogue and diplomacy, respect the sovereignty of states, and not interfere in internal affairs of states.

They agreed to resume diplomatic relations, and carry out cooperation in various fields.