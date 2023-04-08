﻿
UN peacekeepers launch investigation into rocket fire, air strikes in southern Lebanon

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon has opened an investigation into the rocket launches and air strikes that took place in southern Lebanon in the past two days.
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has opened an investigation into the rocket launches and air strikes that took place in southern Lebanon in the past two days, the Lebanese National News Agency reported on Friday.

UNIFIL peacekeepers, with the support of the Lebanese Armed Forces, visited the launch and fall sites of the rockets and missiles, to gather evidence and prove the facts, said Candice Ardell, deputy director of UNIFIL Media Office, in a statement on Friday.

On early Friday morning, Israeli warplanes launched three missiles at the Tyre region in southern Lebanon, in retaliation for the launch of dozens of rockets into Israel from Lebanon on Thursday, for which Israel blamed the Islamic Resistance Movement of Hamas.

There was material damage, but no casualties were reported.

UNIFIL's head of mission and force commander, Major General Aroldo Lazaro Saenz, continued his contacts with the two parties, through UNIFIL's communication and coordination mechanism, to help ease tensions along the Blue Line, the Lebanese National News Agency quoted Ardell's statement as saying.

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a brief statement early Friday, saying the country will file a complaint with the UN Security Council as Israel's attacks in southern Lebanon "constitute a flagrant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and UN Security Council Resolution 1701."

Later on the same day, Israel called on the UN Security Council to issue a condemnation against Lebanon and Hamas for the recent rocket fire against Israel.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
