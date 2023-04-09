﻿
News / World

Memphis Zoo in US holds sendoff for giant panda Ya Ya

Xinhua
  10:47 UTC+8, 2023-04-09       0
Hundreds of people reportedly attended the sendoff at the CHINA exhibit, where they said goodbye to Ya Ya, signed letters, and watched cultural performances.
Xinhua
  10:47 UTC+8, 2023-04-09       0
Memphis Zoo in US holds sendoff for giant panda Ya Ya

The Memphis Zoo posts a tweet inviting the community to wish giant panda Ya Ya a safe trip on April 7, 2023.

The Memphis Zoo in Memphis, the US state of Tennessee, held a farewell event for female giant panda Ya Ya on Saturday.

Hundreds of people reportedly attended the sendoff at the CHINA exhibit, where they said goodbye to Ya Ya, signed letters, and watched cultural performances.

"If you can't make it to the party, there's still time," the Memphis Zoo wrote in an Instagram post earlier this week. "Ya Ya will be here until the end of the month."

"I am so sad to see Ya Ya go. I knew it would happen eventually, but one is never prepared for such eventualities," an online comment said. "Goodbye sweet princess."

Ya Ya came to the Memphis Zoo in 2003 with male giant panda Le Le under a partnership between the zoo, located in Midtown, Memphis, and the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens (CAZG).

The Memphis Zoo announced in December 2022 that the giant panda loan agreement with the CAZG will end in 2023.

Unfortunately, Le Le died in February ahead of the pair's scheduled return to China. The death was caused by heart disease, according to an autopsy by Chinese and American experts.

The Memphis Zoo previously responded to concerns surrounding Ya Ya, which was born in China on August 3, 2000.

"Regarding her stature, people have noted that she is a very small bear," the Memphis Zoo wrote in a release in February, saying that "phenotypically speaking, this does not stem from her nutrition, but her familial genetics."

"Ya Ya also lives with a chronic skin and fur condition which is inherently related to her immune system and directly impacted by hormonal fluctuations," the release read.

"This condition does not affect her quality of life but does occasionally make her hair look thin and patchy," it continued. "The condition is closely monitored by our animal care team and veterinary staff."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     