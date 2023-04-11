﻿
4 killed, 9 injured in US Louisville, Kentucky shooting

Four people were killed and nine others injured in a shooting that happened in downtown Louisville in the US state of Kentucky Monday morning.
Reuters

Investigators inspect bullet holes at the scene of a mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, US, on April, 10, 2023.

Four people were killed and nine others injured in a shooting that happened in downtown Louisville in the US state of Kentucky Monday morning.

Of the injured, three were in critical condition. One of the two police officers injured was in critical condition, Louisville police confirmed in a news conference.

Louisville police made to the scene in three minutes. Police said the suspect, 23-year-old white man Connor Sturgeon, shot at officers, and the police returned fire and "stopped that threat."

The gunman worked at the bank, Louisville Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said at a news briefing Monday afternoon.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene, with damaged glass and discarded medical equipment at one location, local media reported.

The incident started around 8:30am on Monday (12:30pm GMT) at the Old National Bank on the E. Main Street, the Louisville Metro Police Department tweeted.

Gunshots could be heard on video clips at the scene posted on social media.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
