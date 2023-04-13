﻿
News / World

Iranian team arrives in Riyadh to prepare for diplomatic missions reopening

Xinhua
  08:55 UTC+8, 2023-04-13       0
Iran's technical team arrived in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Wednesday to prepare the ground for the reopening of its diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia.
Xinhua
  08:55 UTC+8, 2023-04-13       0
Iranian team arrives in Riyadh to prepare for diplomatic missions reopening
AFP

A picture shows the closed Iranian embassy in the diplomatic quarter of the Saudi capital Riyadh on April 11, 2023.

Iran's technical team arrived in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Wednesday to prepare the ground for the reopening of its diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia, said the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The ministry's Spokesman Nasser Kanaani described the visit as a new step in line with the implementation of the Beijing-brokered agreement between Tehran and Riyadh on the resumption of the official bilateral relations and diplomatic activities of their political and consular offices in the two countries, according to a statement on the ministry's website.

Kanaani said the Iranian delegation, welcomed by Saudi officials upon arrival, is going to implement the necessary measures for the reopening of the Iranian embassy in Riyadh as well as the consulate general and representative office to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah.

He said efforts have been underway to reopen the Iranian diplomatic missions before the beginning of the Hajj pilgrimage in late June.

On Saturday, the Saudi technical team arrived in Tehran to prepare for the reopening of the kingdom's embassy in Tehran and consulate general in the northeastern city of Mashhad.

Saudi Arabia and Iran reached a deal in March to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions in the two countries within two months.

In a meeting in Beijing on April 6, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud signed a joint statement announcing the practical resumption of official diplomatic relations.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 in response to the attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran after the kingdom executed a Shiite cleric.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     