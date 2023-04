Joe Biden said Thursday he was "concerned" about the leak of highly sensitive US government documents relating to the Ukraine war and US allies, amid a probe into the matter.

"I'm concerned that it happened," he told reporters during a visit to Ireland, adding "there's a full-blown investigation going on" and that it was "getting close" to reaching some conclusions.