76th Cannes Film Festival announces official selection

Among them are the films "Club Zero", "The Zone of Interest", and "Fallen Leaves".

The official selection of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival was unveiled on Thursday, with 19 feature films competing for the Palme d'Or, the event's top prize.

Among them are the films "Club Zero" by Austrian director Jessica Hausner who was one of the jury members in 2021, "The Zone of Interest" by British director Jonathan Glazer who enters the official selection for the first time, and "Fallen Leaves" by Cannes-awarded Finnish director Aki Kaurismaki.

In the Un Certain Regard section, which is the official selection's largest sidebar of new films, 17 movies are selected to compete.

According to Thierry Fremaux, the festival's general delegate, there will be more films added to the official selection in the coming weeks.

French director and actress Maiwenn's film "Jean du Barry" will open the festival, and Swedish director Ruben Ostlund will preside over the jury.

Ostlund's film "Triangle of Sadness" won the Palme d'Or at last year's festival.

This year's event will be held from May 16 to 27. The winners will be unveiled at the festival's closing ceremony.