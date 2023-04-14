7.1-magnitude quake hits Java Island: CENC

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Java Island, Indonesia, at 5:55 pm Friday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, with a depth of 600 km, was monitored at 6.3 degrees south latitude and 111.2 degrees east longitude, the center said.