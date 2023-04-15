Türkiye's Erdogan calls for new constitution: media

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that his country should make a new constitution to embrace the dreams of all its people, Anadolu Agency reported.

"Let's make a new, civil, libertarian constitution that embraces the dreams of all the people of this country," Erdogan, who was speaking in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, was quoted as saying.

He made the remarks at a houses groundbreaking ceremony in Turkey's largest Kurdish-majority city which was still affected by the February 6 earthquakes, it reported.

"In this Turkey, no one can be despised or marginalized due to their origin, belief, language, or attire," Erdogan added.

Erdogan said Turkey plans to construct enough buildings in a year to meet the needs of earthquake victims, adding that 319,000 houses would be built in that period.

On February 6, two powerful earthquakes struck 11 Turkish provinces, killing more than 50,000 people in the country. An estimated 14 million people, or 16 percent of Turkey's population, were affected by the disaster.