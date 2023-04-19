﻿
News / World

India population to surpass China mid-year: UN

AFP
  17:02 UTC+8, 2023-04-19       0
India has no recent official data on how many people it has because it has not conducted a census since 2011.
AFP
  17:02 UTC+8, 2023-04-19       0
India population to surpass China mid-year: UN
AFP

This file photo taken on October 23, 2022, shows people walking in a market in Jalandhar.

India is set to overtake China as the world's most populous country by mid-year with almost 3 million more people, UN estimates showed on Wednesday.

India's population will be 1.4286 billion compared with China's 1.4257 billion at mid-year, the United Nations Population Fund's State of World Population report showed.

China's population shrank last year for the first time in more than six decades, official data showed earlier this year.

The report also estimated that the global population will have hit 8.045 billion by the same date.

India has no recent official data on how many people it has because it has not conducted a census since 2011.

India's once-in-a-decade census was due to be held in 2021 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is now bogged down by logistical hurdles and political reluctance, making it unlikely the massive exercise will begin anytime soon.

According to the Pew Research Centre, India's population has grown by more than 1 billion people since 1950, the year the UN began gathering population data.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     