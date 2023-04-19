﻿
News / World

21-year-old panda Lin Hui dies in Thailand

Xinhua
  16:52 UTC+8, 2023-04-19       0
The 21-year-old panda Lin Hui passed away at Thailand's Chiang Mai Zoo on Wednesday morning, the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda confirmed.
Xinhua
  16:52 UTC+8, 2023-04-19       0
21-year-old panda Lin Hui dies in Thailand
IC

Lin Hui, a giant panda living in Thailand, just celebrate its 21st birthday last year at Chiang Mai Zoo.

The 21-year-old panda Lin Hui passed away at Thailand's Chiang Mai Zoo on Wednesday morning, the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda confirmed.

Born in September 2001, the female panda was moved to Thailand in 2003 through a program of China-Thailand cooperative research on giant pandas and had been living in the zoo ever since.

The center said that the giant panda suddenly fell into a coma on Tuesday night. Rescue efforts were carried out after the center received reports of the situation from the zoo. Unfortunately, despite rescue efforts, the panda died at around 2 am on Wednesday.

Recent health examinations showed that the giant panda suffered from an abnormal kidney function index and high blood pressure.

The Chinese side will send an expert team to Thailand to work with Thailand's experts and investigate the cause of Lin Hui's death.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     