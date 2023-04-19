Tunisia, Syria issue joint statement on strengthening solidarity, cooperation

Tunisia and Syria on Tuesday issued a joint statement underlining bilateral solidarity and cooperation in face of the growing regional and international challenges.

AFP

The statement, made on the occasion of Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad's visit to Tunisia, highlighted the necessity of preserving Syria's sovereignty, stability and territorial integrity, and pushing forward regional and international efforts for a political settlement of the Syrian crisis and the full restoration of its sovereignty.

The Tunisian side affirmed its support for Syria's role to be restored in the League of Arab States, stressing that its security and stability is a pillar of that of the entire region, according to the statement posted on the Tunisian foreign ministry's official Facebook page.

The two countries also agreed to strengthen bilateral communication and coordination on a range of issues and in consular, humanitarian and security fields, said the statement.

The two sides agreed on convening the joint consular committee as soon as possible and deepening cooperation in combating terrorism, organized crime and human trafficking networks.

Mekdad was in Tunisia on a three-day official visit aimed at resuming diplomatic relations between the two countries.

On April 12, the two countries decided to reopen their embassies and resume diplomatic ties, ending years of severance since February 2012 when Tunisia cut ties with Syria after the Syrian civil war broke out.