﻿
News / World

Canberra becomes 1st jurisdiction in Australia to offer free abortions

Xinhua
  13:52 UTC+8, 2023-04-20       0
The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) has become the first jurisdiction in the country to offer free abortions.
Xinhua
  13:52 UTC+8, 2023-04-20       0

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) has become the first jurisdiction in the country to offer free abortions.

From Thursday, the ACT government will entirely subsidize medical abortion for Canberran women who are up to nine weeks' pregnant and surgical abortion for those who are up to 16 weeks of gestation.

The policy is part of the government's commitment announced in August 2022 to make reproductive health care more easily accessible.

According to government estimates, the program will cost A$4.6 million (US$3.08 million) over the next four years.

It makes the ACT the first of Australia's eight states and territories to offer free abortions, with patients in the rest of the country facing out-of-pocket costs of up to A$700 (US$469.6).

ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the government was proud to offer the critical health care service without significant stress and financial impact.

"We're really proud that the ACT is becoming the first jurisdiction to provide people with free surgical and medical abortions for anyone who needs it, up to 16 weeks," she was quoted by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) on Thursday.

It comes after a survey conducted by the territory's peak body for women's health, Women's Health Matters (WHM), uncovered significant barriers for Canberrans seeking abortions.

Of 90 people who participated in the survey, 12 were unable to access an abortion in the ACT.

"We've learned through our research how different barriers work together to make it really challenging to access what is a time-sensitive medical procedure," WHM chief executive Lauren Anthes said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     