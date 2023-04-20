﻿
News / World

Egypt evacuates most of its troops participating in Sudan training: army statement

Xinhua
  21:22 UTC+8, 2023-04-20       0
Most of the Egyptian troops who were sent to Sudan to conduct joint training with their Sudanese counterparts have returned safely to the Egyptian capital of Cairo.
Xinhua
  21:22 UTC+8, 2023-04-20       0
Egypt evacuates most of its troops participating in Sudan training: army statement
Reuters

People gather at the station to flee from Khartoum during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum, Sudan April 19.

Most of the Egyptian troops who were sent to Sudan to conduct joint training with their Sudanese counterparts have returned safely to the Egyptian capital of Cairo, an army spokesperson said on Thursday.

In cooperation with security agencies in Sudan, Egypt dispatched three military planes to Sudan to evacuate the Egyptian soldiers on Wednesday, an army statement quoted Spokesperson Gharib Abdel-Hafez as saying.

The Egyptian soldiers were in Sudan to participate in joint training with their Sudanese counterparts when clashes erupted between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on April 15. Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said on Monday the Egyptian troops went to Sudan solely for training purposes and not to support any particular party.

The three planes carried most of the Egyptian troops from Sudan to a military base in Cairo on Wednesday, the statement reads, adding the remaining Egyptian soldiers were evacuated to the Egyptian embassy in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum and will return to Egypt once the conditions have become more stable in Sudan.

A total of 177 Egyptian soldiers returned to Cairo while 27 remained in Sudan, local media reported.

The Egyptian army statement confirmed that all of the Egyptian soldiers are in good condition.

In a separate statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said Egypt had coordinated and cooperated with the United Arab Emirates to ensure the safety of the remaining Egyptian soldiers in Sudan, who was detained and released by the RSF.

The ministry expressed Egypt's willingness to stop the fighting in Sudan and protect civilians and civil institutions. It also stressed the importance of dialogue and political settlement to resolve all differences and ensure security and political stability in Sudan.

Armed clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF broke out in Khartoum and other areas outside the capital since April 15, with the two sides accusing each other of initiating the conflict. So far, at least 174 people have been killed in the conflict.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     