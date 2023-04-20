Apple opens retail store in India's capital

Apple Thursday opened its second retail store in India.

Reuters

The store was thrown open by Apple Inc's Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook at Select Citywalk shopping Mall of Saket area in India's national capital New Delhi.

On Tuesday Cook opened the company's first retail store in Mumbai, India's commercial hub.

Through its new stores, Apple intends to push retail sales of its products in India, the world's second-largest smartphone market. However, experts say the majority of the users in price-sensitive India cannot afford Apple products.