﻿
News / World

Biden reportedly to announce 2024 reelection campaign as soon as next week

Xinhua
  09:55 UTC+8, 2023-04-21       0
Multiple US media outlets, including The Washington Post, The Associated Press and Bloomberg, reported the news on Thursday.
Xinhua
  09:55 UTC+8, 2023-04-21       0

US President Joe Biden reportedly will announce his decision to run for reelection as soon as next week.

Multiple US media outlets, including The Washington Post, The Associated Press and Bloomberg, reported the news on Thursday.

Biden's aides told the outlets that they were not aware that a final decision on timing had been made but that Biden, a Democrat, had been considering Tuesday, April 25.

The upcoming announcement is expected to be in the form of a video released to supporters, according to The Associated Press.

The White House hasn't responded to those reports.

Biden, 80, has repeatedly said that he intends to run for reelection, telling reporters last week after a trip to Ireland he would announce his plans "relatively soon."

Former US President Donald Trump – who lost to Biden in the 2020 election but has refused to concede – is an early frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, according to polls.

The 2024 US presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     