Penalty for sexual connection with child up to 20 years in prison: NZ judicial changes

  13:54 UTC+8, 2023-04-21
New Zealand's ongoing judicial changes have provided greater legal protection for victims of sexual and serious violence.
New Zealand's ongoing judicial changes have provided greater legal protection for victims of sexual and serious violence, which includes a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison in punishing sexual connection with a child.

"Currently a child sexual assault victim can be questioned as to whether they consented to sexual activity. This is unacceptable and falls well below societal expectations of how the law should work. We're fixing the law to minimize the risk of this happening," Justice Minister Kiri Allan said on Friday.

The government is to improve victims' experiences in the courts and wider justice system, Allan said, adding efforts have been made to change the law and trialing approaches that will better support children and adult victims in the courts, as part of the drive to make the justice system fairer for victims.

These changes will make an immediate and meaningful difference to the lives of the victims of some of the most serious and violent crimes, Allan said, adding that improving the system will help make complainants feel more comfortable in court and encourage them to come forward.

The government will also launch three pilot programs in mid-2023 to improve safety and help navigate the court system for victims of serious crime, strengthen support for child victims of sexual violence, and ensure that victim's views are provided in bail decisions, she said.

The government is also providing further funding to help the Victim Support organization and the Victims Assistance Scheme.

Source: Xinhua
