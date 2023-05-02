New study finds anxiety symptoms increased during COVID-19

A new study on children and adolescents found an increase in depression symptoms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The research, published on Monday in JAMA Network, reviewed and analyzed 53 longitudinal studies including more than 40,000 children and adolescents across 12 countries.

It found an increase in depression symptoms during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly among female individuals and those from relatively higher-income backgrounds.

These findings can inform policy and public health responses to address mental health concerns, said the research.