﻿
News / World

Israel launches fresh missile attack at military sites in Syria: media

Xinhua
  09:10 UTC+8, 2023-05-02       0
Israel launched a fresh missile attack at military sites in the northern Syrian province of Aleppo, according to the state-owned Syrian TV on Monday.
Xinhua
  09:10 UTC+8, 2023-05-02       0

Israel launched a fresh missile attack at military sites in the northern Syrian province of Aleppo, according to the state-owned Syrian TV on Monday.

The Syrian air defenses intercepted many of the missiles, said the report.

It added that several explosions were heard in Aleppo following the attack.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported several explosions heard in Aleppo after Israeli missiles hit the military sites.

It is not known yet if there were any casualties.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     