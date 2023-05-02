6th body retrieved in search for missing Japanese military helicopter

Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) has recovered the sixth body apparently from the accident involving a missing GSDF helicopter off the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa.

Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) has recovered the sixth body apparently from the accident involving a missing GSDF helicopter off the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, local media reported.

The body was discovered and pulled from the seabed on Monday when a private salvaging company moved the apparent wreckage of the UH-60JA helicopter underwater in preparation to salvage it, Jiji Press cited the GSDF as saying.

The body appears to be that of an adult male, and his clothing suggests that he was a GSDF member. The GSDF is working to identify the body, it said.

Five bodies that were recovered following a deep-sea dive on April 16 have already been identified, it added.

On April 6, the chopper with 10 GSDF members onboard disappeared from radar in what's believed to be an aircraft accident at about 18 km northwest of an airport in Okinawa's Miyakojima Island.