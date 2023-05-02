﻿
News / World

6th body retrieved in search for missing Japanese military helicopter

Xinhua
  14:02 UTC+8, 2023-05-02       0
Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) has recovered the sixth body apparently from the accident involving a missing GSDF helicopter off the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa.
Xinhua
  14:02 UTC+8, 2023-05-02       0

Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) has recovered the sixth body apparently from the accident involving a missing GSDF helicopter off the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, local media reported.

The body was discovered and pulled from the seabed on Monday when a private salvaging company moved the apparent wreckage of the UH-60JA helicopter underwater in preparation to salvage it, Jiji Press cited the GSDF as saying.

The body appears to be that of an adult male, and his clothing suggests that he was a GSDF member. The GSDF is working to identify the body, it said.

Five bodies that were recovered following a deep-sea dive on April 16 have already been identified, it added.

On April 6, the chopper with 10 GSDF members onboard disappeared from radar in what's believed to be an aircraft accident at about 18 km northwest of an airport in Okinawa's Miyakojima Island.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
Okinawa
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     