Two Chinese tourists found dead in Bali hotel room

Two Chinese tourists were found dead at an InterContinental hotel in Bali, Indonesia on May 1, local Chinese Consulate General confirmed on Thursday.
The incident occurred in the early hours of May 1, and the victims were identified as a 25-year-old woman surnamed Li from the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and a 22-year-old man surnamed Cheng from Jiangxi Province, according to thepaper.cn.

Hotel surveillance footage showed Cheng crawling out of their hotel room naked with blood on his body and wounds on his neck and left leg. Li was found dead in the bathroom with a strangulation injury to her neck.

Both victims were naked.

Local police are investigating the case and the hotel is operating normally.

Police said the victims' personal belongings were intact in the hotel room, and it is still unclear whether the victims were murdered or committed suicide.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
