﻿
News / World

London Chinatown celebrates King Charles III's coronation with Poon Choi

Xinhua
  09:26 UTC+8, 2023-05-08       0
Around a hundred community seniors gathered under the warm afternoon sun to taste the Poon Choi Banquet dishes and enjoy cultural performances themed "Community and Talents."
Xinhua
  09:26 UTC+8, 2023-05-08       0

The Chinese community held a traditional Poon Choi event in London Chinatown on Sunday, celebrating the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Around a hundred community seniors gathered under the warm afternoon sun to taste the Poon Choi Banquet dishes and enjoy cultural performances themed "Community and Talents."

According to London Chinatown Chinese Association (LCCA), organizer of the event, Poon Choi is a culinary tradition. It involves layering an array of the very best Chinese cuisine in a large bowl, symbolizing unity and harmony as it brings together people of different backgrounds and beliefs to share a meal.

The event was part of the Coronation Big Lunch, a nationwide initiative aimed at bringing neighbours and communities together to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Charles III was on Saturday crowned monarch of the United Kingdom (UK) and 14 other Commonwealth realms in the UK's first coronation since 1953 at Westminster Abbey in central London. Queen Camilla was also coronated on the same day.

"LCCA hopes this celebration event will not only bring joy to everyone but also make a positive contribution to the local community, enhance community cohesion, and make Chinatown a more attractive, sustainable, and welcoming place," said Deng Zhuting, president of LCCA.

"As a young mixed British-Chinese, it makes me so proud to share and celebrate Chinese culture on the streets of London, representing the Chinese London community to celebrate the coronation ... Today's show had people of all ages, all showing Chinese art and culture to the West," said Guo Toto, a British-Chinese model and influencer, who acted as presenter of the Poon Choi event.

Westminster City Councillor for West End Paul Fisher told Xinhua after tasting the Poon Choi Banquet dishes that "It's a lovely event, beautiful food, fantastic entertainment."

"I'm here on behalf of the council just to say how proud we are of the Chinese community here," he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     