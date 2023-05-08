Iran-Syria flights to increase in early June: Iranian official

Iran and Syria prepared to increase the number of civil flights between them on June 5, a top Iranian civil aviation official announced on Sunday.

Mohammad Mohammadi-Bakhsh, head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO), said at present, flights are being operated between the two countries, and if regular flights are successfully launched, it is hopeful to reach the target of 50,000 air passenger traffic between the two countries.

He made the remarks in an interview with the website of the Iranian Roads and Urban Development Ministry, commenting on the outcomes of his visit to the Syrian capital Damascus along with Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash in late April.

He said during his trip to Syria, the CAO and the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority discussed the development of the necessary infrastructure for raising the number of flights and ensured the required coordination to this end.

The CAO head noted that Iran has voiced readiness to renovate and equip Syrian airports, including Damascus International Airport, in the form of a joint working group.

There is no official information available about flights between the two countries, but according to websites selling flight tickets, there are flights three days a week between the two countries, only operated by Damascus-based Cham Wings Airline.

The website says no Iranian airline operates flights to Syria.