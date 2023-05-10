﻿
Rockets fired from Gaza into Israel on Wednesday

A barrage of rockets was fired from Gaza into Israel on Wednesday, Palestinian security sources and witnesses told Xinhua.
A rocket is fired from Gaza City towards Israel, on May 10.

More than 20 rockets were fired, while explosions were heard near the border wall separating Israel and Gaza, said eyewitnesses.

Israeli television showed footage of rockets being intercepted by air defense systems.

Israeli emergency services said no casualties were reported so far during the afternoon attack.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that it will "continue to operate to preserve the security of Israeli civilians."

No one claimed responsibility for the rocket attacks on Israel, but the Gaza-based chamber of military operations membered with Palestinian factions' armed wing has vowed a military response to Israeli airstrikes that claimed 16 lives in Gaza in the past two days.

Source: Xinhua
