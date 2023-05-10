﻿
News / World

1 dead, 9 injured in knife attack at Polish orphanage

A knife attack at an orphanage in central Poland has left one teenage girl dead and nine others injured, local media reported Wednesday.
Reuters

A police officer inspects the scene where a knife attack took place at a care and educational facility in the province Lodzkie, Poland, May 10.

The tragic incident took place in the village of Tomislawice after 11pm (2100 GMT) at night. Five of the injured were sent to hospital, and the rest received medical treatment at the scene, the Polish Press Agency quoted local police and the prosecutor's office as saying.

The 19-year-old perpetrator had been detained by the police, it said.

The police were working at the scene under the supervision of the prosecutor to determine the perpetrator's motives and the course of the incident, it added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
