Junior high school student stabbed in Tokyo

A male junior high school student was stabbed by a man in his 60s on Wednesday morning in Ota Ward in Tokyo, investigative sources said.

A male junior high school student was stabbed by a man in his 60s on Wednesday morning in Ota Ward in Tokyo, investigative sources said.

Following the knifing, police said the alleged assailant was arrested at the scene of the attack, while the student, whose injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, was taken to hospital.

The attack took place roughly 400 meters southwest of JR Kamata Station in Ota Ward.

A blood-stained knife was retrieved from close to where the incident took place, the police said.