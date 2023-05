At least 10 people have been killed and over 1,750 others injured in Pakistan's clashes between protestors and police since Tuesday.

At least 10 people have been killed and over 1,750 others injured in Pakistan's clashes between protestors and police since Tuesday following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, hospital and police officials sources told Xinhua on Thursday.

According to the sources, all the deceased are civilians while the injured include policemen and civilians.