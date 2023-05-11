﻿
Several vehicles in flames after explosion in centre of Milan

Reuters
  19:03 UTC+8, 2023-05-11       0
Several vehicles caught fire in the centre of Milan in northern Italy on Thursday following an explosion, injuring one person. There were no reports of any deaths.
A firefighter works at the site of an explosion in the centre of Milan, Italy, May 11.

Several vehicles caught fire in the centre of Milan in northern Italy on Thursday following an explosion, injuring one person, the fire brigade said. There were no reports of any deaths.

Italian media said the explosion was suspected to have originated in a van transporting oxygen gas canisters.

SkyTG24 television broadcast footage from Milan's Porta Romana neighborhood, showing high plumes of black smoke and firefighters on the scene.

While the blazing cars were soon extinguished, smoke was seen billowing from the windows of nearby buildings.

Corriere della Sera newspaper said a primary school and a residential building had been evacuated.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Zhu Qing
