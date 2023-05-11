﻿
News / World

Two dead in shooting at Mercedes plant in Germany

AFP
  18:55 UTC+8, 2023-05-11       0
A man opened fire in a production hall at a Mercedes factory in Germany on Thursday, killing two people, police said, adding the suspect had been arrested.
AFP
  18:55 UTC+8, 2023-05-11       0
Two dead in shooting at Mercedes plant in Germany
AFP

A police car leaves the grounds of Factory 56 at the plant of German car maker Mercedes-Benz in Sindelfingen, southern Germany after shots were fired at the plant on May 11.

A man opened fire in a production hall at a Mercedes factory in Germany on Thursday, killing two people, police said, adding the suspect had been arrested.

"A 53-year-old man entered the hall at around 7:45am (0545 GMT) and shot at two people," police in the city of Ludwigsburg said in a statement.

Security staff detained the suspect in the hall at the Sindelfingen plant and handed him over to police, who arrested him without resistance, the police said.

The victims, both 44-year-old men, later died from their injuries.

No one else was injured, the police said on Twitter.

Police and rescue workers are still on site and the building has been evacuated and secured, the police said, adding that there was no danger to the public.

The motive for the attack is still being investigated.

Mercedes-Benz confirmed in a statement that two people had died and said they and the suspect were employees of an external service provider.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news from Sindelfingen this morning. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all colleagues on site," it said.

Bild Daily reported that the suspect is an employee of a logistics company.

Around 35,000 people are employed at the Mercedes plant in Solingen, which produces the German car giant's S-Class and premium Maybach models.

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhu Qing
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     