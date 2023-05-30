Demolition begins after historic building razed by fire in Sydney

The local authorities on Tuesday commenced the demolition work at a heritage-listed building in Surry Hills, Sydney, after a fire ripped through it last week.

Reuters

The local authorities in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) on Tuesday commenced the demolition work at a heritage-listed building in Surry Hills, Sydney, after a fire ripped through it last week.

"We've got the specialist equipment from the demolition contractors. It's a 60-ton, long-reach piece of machinery that can reach in about 23 meters from the building," NSW Fire and Rescue Superintendent Adam Dewberry told the local media outlet 9News on Tuesday morning.

He pointed out that the main priority for the demolition work was to do it safely and not damage anything else, including adjoining buildings and underground utilities.

During a press conference held on Monday, NSW Police Force Detective Superintendent Gordon Arbinja told reporters that two homeless people, who were believed to have been sleeping in the building, still remain unaccounted for.

"We can't rule out that there were people under the rubble. We can't rule it out," said Arbinja.

According to a statement from NSW Police Force, investigators and specialist crime scene officers will conduct inquiries with the use of cadaver-detection dogs and forensic imaging as sections of the rubble are removed.

The authority has not received any reports of missing people, but investigators are unable to definitively say there is no one inside.

On May 25, a major blaze broke out in a multi-story building in central Sydney at about 4pm local time. The building, located on Randle Street, was built in the early 20th century as a hat factory.

At least 100 people have registered as being displaced due to the fire.