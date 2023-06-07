Finland to expel 9 Russian embassy employees

Finland has announced it is set to expel nine members of staff working at the Russian Embassy in Helsinki.

Finland has announced it is set to expel nine members of staff working at the Russian Embassy in Helsinki.

The employees have been on intelligence duties, according to a government statement. "Their actions are in breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations", it said.

The decision was taken by the joint security and foreign policy body of the Cabinet and the president.

A foreign ministry official quoted by the Finnish news agency STT did not clarify whether the embassy employees had diplomatic status, but said they would leave Finland in the near future.