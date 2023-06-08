Blast kills 11, injures 30 in Afghanistan

A total of 11 people were killed and 30 others injured as a blast rocked the provincial capital Faizabad city on Thursday, the Ministry of Interior Affairs said in a statement.

AFP

An explosion in Nabawi mosque of Faizabad city in Badakhshan province occurred at around 11:00 am local time where a number of people participated in the memorial ceremony of martyred Mawlawi Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi, unfortunately killing 11 citizens and injuring more than 30 others, the statement said.

Without providing more details, the statement blamed the enemies for the deadly blast, saying the enemies of Islam and the country organized the attack inside the mosque in Faizabad.

This was the second blast in Faizabad city since Tuesday. In the previous blast, which happened Tuesday morning, two people including deputy provincial governor Mawlawi Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi were killed and six others injured.

The rival Daesh or the Islamic State outfit has reportedly claimed responsibility for Tuesday's blast.

No group or individual has yet to claim responsibility for Thursday's deadly attack in Faizabad city.

In the meantime, a private television channel Tolonews, quoting an unknown source, reported that 15 dead bodies and 50 injured people had been taken to a hospital in Faizabad city.

Ranking officials including a former police chief could also be among the victims, according to local residents.