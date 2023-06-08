﻿
News / World

Putin, Saudi crown prince discuss stability of energy markets

Xinhua
  15:37 UTC+8, 2023-06-08       0
Both sides highly appreciated the level of cooperation within the framework of the OPEC+.
Xinhua
  15:37 UTC+8, 2023-06-08       0

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud discussed ensuring the stability of the global energy market during a phone conversation, according to a statement by the Kremlin's press service on Wednesday.

"Both sides highly appreciated the level of cooperation within the framework of the OPEC+ (the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies), which allows for timely and effective measures to maintain the balance of oil supply and demand," the statement said.

It added that the two leaders also discussed measures for enhancing trade and economic ties and implementing promising joint projects in investment, transport logistics and energy.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
