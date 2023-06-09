﻿
Over 5,800 people evacuated after Kakhovka dam collapse: official

More than 5,800 people, including 243 children, have been evacuated from the flooded areas of the Kherson region after the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam collapsed.
Animal Care Center volunteer Sergiy Ludensky (left), 31, and his assistant Dmytro Klymenko (right) load poultry rescued from flooding into their boat in Kherson on June 8, after the city was engulfed by rising water levels following damage sustained to the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam.

More than 5,800 people, including 243 children, have been evacuated from the flooded areas of the Kherson region after the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam collapsed, a local official said on Friday.

In total, 22,273 houses in 17 settlements were affected in the Kherson region and the rise in water level can last up to 10 days, acting governor of the region Vladimir Saldo said in a Telegram post.

As water is draining from the Kakhovka reservoir, there is a threat to the supply of drinking water to 4,000 local residents, he added.

The Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was destroyed on Tuesday, causing a decrease in the dam water level and massive flooding in nearby areas.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
