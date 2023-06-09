Palestinian president to visit China from June 13 to 16
23:00 UTC+8, 2023-06-09
At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas will pay a state visit to China from June 13 to 16, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Friday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
