﻿
News / World

2 airplanes collide at Tokyo's Haneda airport: media

Xinhua
  12:41 UTC+8, 2023-06-10       0
Two passenger jets appeared to have collided near a taxiway in Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Saturday, according to Japan's transport ministry.
Xinhua
  12:41 UTC+8, 2023-06-10       0

Two passenger jets appeared to have collided near a taxiway in Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Saturday, according to Japan's transport ministry.

Around 11:00 am local time, a Thai Airways flight departing for Bangkok and an aircraft with EVA Air came into contact on Runway A of Haneda Airport, local media outlets reported, citing sources with the airport.

Currently, the two planes are parked on the runway, footage from Tokyo Broadcasting System Television showed.

According to national broadcaster NHK, part of the wing of the Thai Airways plane looks to be broken, and what appears to be fragments can be seen near the runway.

The airport has shut down the runway near the site of the accident, with no injuries reported so far.

Some domestic and international flights have been delayed at the airport.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     