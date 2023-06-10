﻿
Flood recedes after Kakhovka dam collapse

  23:15 UTC+8, 2023-06-10       0
Flood caused by the breach of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam on the Dnieper River is receding, a local official said on Saturday.
A view shows a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine June 9.

Flood caused by the breach of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam on the Dnieper River is receding, a local official said on Saturday.

The water level in Nova Kakhovka city near the dam has decreased by 3 meters in the past day, down to a mark of 7 meters, and the pumping of water and garbage collection from streets have begun, acting governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo said in a Telegram post.

Water has started to recede in the lower reaches of the Dnieper River, and the water level of the river below the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant will fall back to normal by June 16, according to a preliminary calculation, he wrote.

As of Saturday morning, more than 6,000 people, including 235 children and 81 with limited mobility, have been evacuated from the flooded areas of the Kherson region, Saldo said, adding that over 1,700 evacuees have been resettled in temporary accommodation centers and 62 have been taken to the hospital.

The Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was destroyed on Tuesday, causing a decrease of the dam water level and massive flooding in nearby areas.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
